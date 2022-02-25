Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.80, but opened at $29.10. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 19,370 shares.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

