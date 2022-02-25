SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,779. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. SPX has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

