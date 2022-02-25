SPX Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SPX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPXC. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SPXC stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. SPX has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPX by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPX by 229.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPX by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,760,000 after purchasing an additional 99,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

