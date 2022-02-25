Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,351 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.66.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.00. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

