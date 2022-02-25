Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.43.

NYSE SQ opened at $116.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.00. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Square by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Square by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,888,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

