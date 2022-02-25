Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.07% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.43.
NYSE SQ opened at $116.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.00. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Square by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Square by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,888,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
About Square (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
