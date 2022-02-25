Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.49% from the stock’s current price.
SQ has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.66.
NYSE:SQ opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23.
In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Square (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
