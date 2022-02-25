Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.49% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.66.

NYSE:SQ opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

