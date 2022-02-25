Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $192.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.43.

NYSE:SQ opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.00. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Square by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Square by 8.0% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Square by 533.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after acquiring an additional 385,685 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth $6,241,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth $76,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

