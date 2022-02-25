Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.43.

Square stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

