Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.66.

NYSE SQ opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.00. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

