Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.66.
NYSE SQ opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.00. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
