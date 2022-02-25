Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.10% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

NYSE:SQ traded up $14.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.89. The stock had a trading volume of 604,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 104.94, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $234,130,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

