Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 108.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

SQ traded up $20.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.26. The stock had a trading volume of 917,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Square by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Square by 533.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 385,685 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $6,241,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Square in the second quarter worth about $76,104,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

