Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 108.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.
SQ traded up $20.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.26. The stock had a trading volume of 917,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.00.
In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Square by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Square by 533.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 385,685 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $6,241,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Square in the second quarter worth about $76,104,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
