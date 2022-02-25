Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Susquehanna

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.43.
Shares of SQ opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.00. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Square by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Square by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
