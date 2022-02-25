Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Susquehanna

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.43.

Shares of SQ opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.00. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Square by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Square by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

