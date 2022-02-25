Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $94.99, but opened at $109.92. Square shares last traded at $112.29, with a volume of 520,091 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 104.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average is $202.00.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

