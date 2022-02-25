Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 47,003 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 204,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

