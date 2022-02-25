Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 124,580 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,580 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Covetrus worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 2.07. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Covetrus Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.