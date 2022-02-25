Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Iridium Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

IRDM opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -422.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

