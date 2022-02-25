Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,833,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,075,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $20.45.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

