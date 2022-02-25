Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.85 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.83.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

