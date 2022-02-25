Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,640 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of UP Fintech worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in UP Fintech by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 367.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 565,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 444,858 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIGR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.48. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

