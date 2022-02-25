Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 175,469 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $88,762,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after purchasing an additional 836,026 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLB opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.11. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

