Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $217.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.62 and its 200-day moving average is $244.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.79 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

