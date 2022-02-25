Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL – Get Rating) by 200.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,726 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.