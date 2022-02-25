Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OC opened at $90.64 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

