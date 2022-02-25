Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

