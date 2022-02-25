Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,837 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of Jumia Technologies worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 49.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 419,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 139,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 193.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 230,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $54.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.