Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Engagesmart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,040,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Engagesmart stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54. Engagesmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

