Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,305 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Funko worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 over the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $27.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

