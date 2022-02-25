Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,814 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 59,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 679,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 347.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 191,239 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,212,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,542,000 after acquiring an additional 419,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.