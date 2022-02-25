Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 201.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.60.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.