Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 7,552 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,443 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

