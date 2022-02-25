Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 34,751 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,751 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

