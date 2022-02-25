Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 47,847 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,847 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,432,000 after purchasing an additional 211,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,743,000 after purchasing an additional 145,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $166.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.16. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

