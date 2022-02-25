Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $80,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 507,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after buying an additional 377,892 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 271.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 328,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after buying an additional 280,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNL opened at $55.74 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.04.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

