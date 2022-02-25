Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Olin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Olin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Olin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

