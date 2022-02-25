Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of AMC Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

AMCX opened at $41.06 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

