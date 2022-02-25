Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,183 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 44.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,593,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,935,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

