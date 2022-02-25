S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.75 Million

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $82.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $82.50 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $87.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STBA opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

