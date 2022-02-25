St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,832.50.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($23.11) to GBX 1,765 ($24.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.