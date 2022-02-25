STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Lowered to $97.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.83. 1,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,699. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.13 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 59.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 53.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 217.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

