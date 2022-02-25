Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 6,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23.

About Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

