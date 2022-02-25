Stacks (STX) Hits One Day Volume of $27.66 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $27.66 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00189576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00209032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.89 or 0.07037364 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,299,826,710 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

