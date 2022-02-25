Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.65. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 240,943 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.
About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.
