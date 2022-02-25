Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.65. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 240,943 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.