Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $737.38

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 737.38 ($10.03) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($10.12). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.96), with a volume of 84,315 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 737.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92.
About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS)
Featured Articles
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.