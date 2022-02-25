Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells $289,373.00 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.82. 109,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,667. The stock has a market cap of $964.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.