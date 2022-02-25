Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Sells $1,030,721.01 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SWK traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.89. 2,140,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,484. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $151.21 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.58.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $161,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after buying an additional 840,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 840,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

