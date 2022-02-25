Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STN. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $51.52 on Friday. Stantec has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

