Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1415 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Stantec stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 108,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,204. Stantec has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

