Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.
Stantec stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $58.50.
Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
