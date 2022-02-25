Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Stantec stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stantec by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Stantec by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stantec by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Stantec by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after acquiring an additional 375,821 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

