Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Cut to C$78.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.77.

TSE STN traded down C$2.11 on Friday, reaching C$63.90. The company had a trading volume of 303,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,034. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$48.83 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$68.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.79.

In other Stantec news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total value of C$181,294.19. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.17, for a total transaction of C$355,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,445,178.02. Insiders have sold a total of 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328 in the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

