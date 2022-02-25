Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) were up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.38. Approximately 44,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,876,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.32%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

